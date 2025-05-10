7 behaviors of people who always clean up after themselves at restaurants, says psychology

There’s a clear distinction between those who leave their table in a mess after a meal at a restaurant and those who clean up after themselves.

This difference, believe it or not, goes beyond just basic manners. According to psychology, folks who tidy up their dining space exhibit certain behaviors that separate them from the rest.

Cleaning up after yourself at a restaurant isn’t just about being courteous to the waitstaff. It’s also about personal responsibility, consideration for others, and a sense of orderliness – traits that can speak volumes about your character and approach to life.

In this article, I’m going to share with you seven behaviors commonly observed in people who never leave behind a mess at restaurants. These are traits that not only make dining out a more pleasant experience for everyone involved but can also serve as insightful life lessons for us and our kids.

So, whether you’re curious about these behaviors or hoping to cultivate such habits in your own life or your children’s lives, read on.

1) Awareness of one’s surroundings

First and foremost, people who clean up after themselves in restaurants have a heightened sense of awareness. They tend to be more mindful of their surroundings and the impact of their actions on others.

This isn’t just about picking up a napkin from the floor or pushing in their chair after leaving the table. It runs deeper. These individuals understand the ripple effect their actions can have, and they choose to make it a positive one.

In fact, they live by the words of Carl Jung, who famously said, “Knowing your own darkness is the best method for dealing with the darkness of other people.” They recognize their potential to contribute to disorder and choose to bring order instead.

This awareness extends beyond restaurants and permeates all aspects of their lives. It’s an attitude that can serve as a powerful role model for our children, teaching them about responsibility, empathy, and respect for shared spaces.

2) They respect shared spaces

People who tidy up after themselves at restaurants have a deep-seated respect for shared spaces. This behavior is something I’ve noticed in my own life. I remember dining out with a friend who always made it a point to leave the table as clean as we found it.

It wasn’t just about not being a burden to the waitstaff; it was about respecting the place that provided us with a meal and a space to connect.

By respecting shared spaces, we are not only contributing to a pleasant environment for everyone else but also shaping our own character and teaching our children the importance of respect and responsibility.

3) They value empathy and consideration

Do you ever consider the person who comes after you? It’s a raw and honest question that people who clean up after themselves at restaurants always seem to answer with a resounding ‘yes’.

They understand that their actions can directly affect someone else’s experience. Leaving behind a mess could mean a harder shift for the server, or a less enjoyable meal for the next customer. They choose to act in a way that shows empathy and consideration for these individuals.

This behavior is reminiscent of psychologist Carl Rogers’ view on empathy. He once said, “When someone really hears you without passing judgment on you, without trying to take responsibility for you, without trying to mold you, it feels damn good”.

By cleaning up after themselves, these people are silently communicating a similar message of empathy and respect for others. They’re saying, ‘I see you, I value your experience, and I’m doing my part to make it better’. And isn’t that a life lesson we all could benefit from?

4) They exhibit self-discipline

Folks who clean up after themselves at restaurants demonstrate a high level of self-discipline. It’s easy to leave behind a mess and let someone else deal with it, but these individuals choose to do the right thing, even when it’s not the easiest option.

A study found a strong correlation between self-discipline and life outcomes such as academic performance, physical health, interpersonal skills, and even income. Cleaning up after oneself, though small in the grand scheme of things, is an act that requires and strengthens self-discipline.

Not only does this behavior make dining out a smoother experience for everyone involved, it also contributes to personal growth and development. It’s a small act with big implications – a habit worth cultivating in our own lives and those of our children.

5) They practice mindfulness

As someone who’s always striving to be more present, I’ve noticed a common trait among people who clean up after themselves at restaurants – they practice mindfulness.

They are fully engaged in the moment, aware of their actions and their impact on their surroundings. They don’t just gobble down their food and rush out the door. Instead, they take the time to enjoy their meal, engage in conversation, and ensure they leave the space as they found it.

This echoes the words of renowned psychologist Jon Kabat-Zinn who said, “Mindfulness is a way of befriending ourselves and our experience.” By being mindful, these individuals are not just being friends to themselves but also to everyone else in the restaurant.

It’s more than just a dining habit; it’s a lifestyle choice – one that fosters peace, respect and consideration for others. And these are values we can all benefit from nurturing in our lives and passing on to our children.

6) They embrace imperfection

Here’s something a bit counterintuitive: people who clean up after themselves at restaurants aren’t necessarily perfectionists. In fact, they embrace imperfection.

They understand that it’s not about leaving the table immaculate, but about doing their part to maintain a pleasant environment. They don’t stress over a tiny crumb that fell on the floor, but they won’t leave their leftover food and used napkins scattered on the table either.

This balance reflects an understanding of what psychologist Donald Winnicott termed as “good enough”. He emphasized that being “good enough” is healthier and more realistic than striving for unattainable perfection.

People who clean up after themselves at restaurants embody this concept. They strive to be responsible and considerate, without obsessing over every little detail.

This balanced approach can be a great lesson for our children, teaching them about responsibility and the importance of striving for “good enough” rather than perfection.

7) They lead by example

Lastly, people who clean up after themselves at restaurants lead by example. They don’t just talk about respect and responsibility; they show it in their actions.

As the influential psychologist Albert Bandura said, “Learning would be exceedingly laborious, not to mention hazardous, if people had to rely solely on the effects of their own actions to inform them what to do.”

It’s a simple act, but one that speaks volumes about their character and values. And it’s an example worth following.

Final thoughts

Reflecting on these behaviors of people who clean up after themselves at restaurants, it becomes clear that it’s about more than just tidiness. It’s about respect, self-discipline, mindfulness, and leading by example.

These actions represent values that underpin a harmonious society, and they’re all within our capability to practice. It’s not about striving for perfection, but about making a conscious effort to contribute positively to our shared spaces and experiences.

So the next time you dine out, take a moment to consider your actions. How are you contributing to the space around you? How can your actions influence those around you?

These seemingly small habits reflect who we are as individuals and the values we hold dear. And these are lessons we can pass down to our children, shaping them into responsible, empathetic, and mindful individuals.

As we go about our day-to-day lives, let’s aim to be more like those who clean up after themselves at restaurants. Because in the grand scheme of things, it’s these small acts that make a big difference.