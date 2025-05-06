If someone brings up these 8 topics in a conversation, they probably have poor social skills

If someone starts talking about the weather, you might think they’re just making small talk. If they ask about your weekend plans, they might just be polite.

But, is that always the case?

Not quite. Sometimes, the topics people choose to bring up in conversation can hint towards their social skills. It’s not always easy to pick up on these subtle cues, but it’s definitely possible.

And it’s not just about judging or categorizing people – it’s about understanding them better, and maybe even helping them improve.

Now, there are 8 specific topics that could be potential red flags. If someone consistently steers the conversation towards these, they might need a little help in the social skills department.

Let’s dive in and explore these topics a bit more.

1) Over-sharing personal information

We all have those moments where we share a bit too much about ourselves.

When it comes to conversing, it’s all about the balance. Sharing about your life and experiences is encouraged – it’s how we connect and relate to each other. But what happens when someone consistently crosses the line of appropriate disclosure?

The conversation quickly shifts from being a casual chat to feeling like a therapy session. You’re left knowing more than you should about their personal life, medical history, or past relationships.

This oversharing is often a sign of poor social skills.

They might not understand the boundaries of what’s acceptable to share in casual conversation, or they might be using the discussion as a venting outlet without considering how it affects the listener.

While it can be uncomfortable for us, it’s also a reminder that they might need a little guidance in navigating social interactions. And hey, that’s okay! We all have room for improvement, right?

2) Constantly switching the topic back to themselves

I’m sure we’ve all come across someone like this. I remember a friend I used to have, let’s call him John.

Every time we’d meet up, within minutes, John would steer the conversation back to himself, regardless of the topic at hand. We could be talking about a new movie, and suddenly he’d start talking about his favorite film.

If we were discussing our weekend plans, he’d somehow bring up his own travel experiences.

It was exhausting because it felt like our conversations were a one-way street. This constant need to redirect the focus back to oneself can be indicative of poor social skills.

It’s not that sharing about oneself is bad – it’s just that conversations are supposed to be a two-way exchange. If someone frequently makes it all about them, it might signal they’re struggling with understanding this balance.

3) Lack of interest in the other person

Have you ever noticed how some people could talk for hours without asking a single thing about you? It’s as if they’re conducting a monologue rather than engaging in a dialogue.

Ironically, studies show that people who ask more questions, particularly follow-up questions, during a conversation are perceived as more likable. That’s because showing genuine interest in others makes them feel valued and heard.

However, when someone consistently fails to show curiosity about the person they’re talking with, it can be a clear sign of deficient social skills.

It’s not just about being self-centered; it might also suggest they’re not aware of how to conduct an engaging and balanced conversation.

4) Dominating the conversation

We all know that one person who loves to talk…and talk, and talk. They’re the ones who’ll interrupt you mid-sentence or won’t give you a chance to put in a word.

While it’s great to be passionate and share your thoughts, dominating the conversation can be overbearing for others. It makes it hard for them to contribute and can leave them feeling unheard.

If someone consistently hogs the limelight in every conversation, it might be an indication of poor social skills. They might not realize that a good conversation involves listening as much as speaking, if not more.

It’s all about giving and taking, and respecting each other’s space to express.

5) Bringing up controversial topics

I’ve been in situations where I’ve cringed as someone brought up a hot-button issue right in the middle of a casual conversation.

Suddenly, we’re not talking about weekend plans or the latest TV shows anymore – we’re knee-deep in politics, religion, or other sensitive subjects.

Now, don’t get me wrong. I believe it’s important to discuss these issues, and I appreciate a good debate. But there’s a time and place for everything.

And dropping these topics into casual, light-hearted discussions can quickly make things uncomfortable.

If someone constantly does this without considering the context or the comfort level of others, it could be a sign of poor social skills.

They might not realize that there are certain unspoken rules and boundaries in social conversations that are best respected.

6) Not talking at all

It might seem strange, but yes, not talking can also be a sign of poor social skills. While it’s important to listen in a conversation, it’s equally crucial to contribute.

Imagine being in a conversation where you’re doing all the talking. You’re asking questions, sharing stories, trying to engage the other person and yet, they just nod or respond with monosyllabic answers.

It can feel like you’re talking to a wall. And no one likes to feel that way.

Here’s the thing – conversation is a dance, it requires both parties to participate.

If someone consistently holds back, it could indicate they’re unsure about how to contribute or engage in a meaningful way.

7) Making inappropriate jokes

Humor is a crucial part of communication. It can lighten the mood, make people feel comfortable, and create bonds. But, what happens when the humor crosses a line?

We’ve all been in situations where someone makes a joke that’s just not appropriate – it might be offensive, disrespectful, or just plain awkward. It leaves everyone uneasy and can quickly sour the mood.

If someone continually uses inappropriate humor without considering how it might affect others, it could be a sign of poor social skills.

They might not understand where to draw the line or how to gauge the appropriateness of their jokes in different settings.

8) Ignoring non-verbal cues

Non-verbal cues are the silent language of conversations.

They include things like body language, facial expressions, and tone of voice. A majority of our communication actually happens through these cues, not just words.

If someone continually misses or ignores these non-verbal signs – like continuing to talk when the listener looks uncomfortable or bored, or not noticing when someone is trying to speak – it could be a sign of poor social skills.

They might not understand how to read these cues or realize their importance in maintaining a balanced and respectful conversation.

Wrapping up our conversation

As we navigate through our social lives, it’s essential to remember that conversations aren’t just about what we say. They’re about how we say it, what we choose to discuss, and how much room we give others to speak.

If you’ve been noticing these signs in someone you know – or even in yourself – don’t worry too much. Social skills, like any other skills, can be learned and improved with time and practice.

Remember that every conversation is an opportunity to learn, grow, and connect. So, next time you find yourself in a dialogue, take a moment. Listen a bit more. Ask a bit more. And share a bit more thoughtfully.

After all, as American author Bryant H. McGill once said, “One of the most sincere forms of respect is actually listening to what another has to say.” And isn’t that what great conversations are all about?