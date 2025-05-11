4 zodiac signs who tend to buy books they will probably never read

Are you a bibliophile with a towering stack of unread books, or perhaps you know someone who just can’t resist the allure of a new book, despite their already overflowing bookshelf?

Well, you’re not alone—some zodiac signs are more prone to this habit than others.

Indeed, for these zodiac signs, the thrill of buying a new book often outweighs the reality of finding time to actually read it.

Much like parenting, it’s about intention versus reality.

We may have the best intentions to read that new parenting book, but the reality of our busy lives as parents often gets in the way.

Which zodiac signs are most likely to have a book-buying habit that outweighs their actual reading time?

Let’s delve into the starry realm of astrology and find out:

1) Gemini

Geminis are known for their inquisitiveness and constant thirst for knowledge.

They are the intellectuals of the zodiac, always on a quest to learn something new; they tend to be drawn to books, seeing them as treasure troves of new information and perspectives.

The smell of a fresh book, the crispness of its pages—there’s a certain magic that Geminis find irresistible.

However, Geminis also have a reputation for being somewhat scattered.

They are often juggling multiple interests at once, and this can mean that they buy more books than they realistically have time to read.

Just like a parent juggling work, household chores, and nurturing their child, Geminis’ intentions are good.

They genuinely want to absorb all the knowledge these books offer.

However, the reality of their busy, multifaceted lives means that many of these books end up in the ‘to be read’ pile indefinitely.

If you’re a Gemini, don’t feel guilty about your growing book collection—it’s just a reflection of your love for learning and your boundless curiosity.

2) Libra

Libras, with their aesthetic sensibilities and love for beauty, often find themselves captivated by the charm of a well-crafted book.

Be it a beautifully bound classic or a modern novel with an eye-catching cover, a Libra’s book-buying spree is often guided by their appreciation for art and design.

The act of buying a book, for a Libra, is more than just a transaction.

It’s an experience that brings them joy, much like the joy they experience when creating a harmonious and beautiful home environment for their kids.

However, Libras are also known for their indecisive nature.

They might buy a book on impulse, only to be distracted by another that appears more interesting.

This can lead to an accumulation of unread books that gather dust on the shelf.

Hey, if you’re a Libra parent with a weakness for books, don’t be too hard on yourself.

After all, those unread books add character to your living space and speak volumes about your eclectic taste!

3) Taurus

Next up, we have the Taurus—the practical and reliable sign of the zodiac.

You might be surprised to find them on this list, but there’s a reason why.

Taureans are known for their love of luxury and comfort.

They enjoy the finer things in life, and that includes books.

Buying a new book, for a Taurus, is often about more than just the content—it’s about the feel of the book in their hands, the aesthetic pleasure of seeing it on their bookshelf.

It’s a sensory experience that brings them comfort and joy, much like the joy they experience when creating a comfortable and secure home for their family.

However, with their practical nature, Taureans often prioritize their responsibilities over their hobbies.

As a result, many of these books that they buy with such excitement end up unread.

But for a Taurus, it’s all about the joy of collecting and owning beautiful things—even if they don’t always get around to reading them.

4) Pisces

Last but not least, we have Pisces—the dreamers of the zodiac.

Pisceans are known for their vivid imaginations and deep emotional landscapes.

They are often drawn to books as a means of exploring different worlds and experiences.

The thrill of buying a new book for a Pisces is akin to embarking on a new adventure.

They get lost in the possibilities of where this new book might take them—much like how they approach parenting, with an open heart and a spirit ready to embark on the journey.

However, being dreamers, Pisceans often find themselves lost in their own thoughts and daydreams.

As a result, they might buy books with the intention of reading them but end up getting sidetracked by other things.

But that’s okay—those unread books serve as reminders of all the adventures yet to be had.

So, if you’re a Pisces parent, don’t worry about that stack of unread books.

Just think of them as dreams waiting to be explored when the time is right!

Final words

Buying books and not reading them isn’t a habit exclusive to these zodiac signs; it’s a universal human experience filled with potential and anticipation.

I used to feel guilty about my pile of unread books, but understanding the traits of these zodiac signs made me see it in a new light.

Whether you’re an avid reader or a book collector, there’s a unique charm in owning books that we all can appreciate.

If your bookshelf is overflowing with unread books, don’t fret—you’re in good company with Geminis, Libras, Taureans, and Pisceans.

And who knows? Maybe one day, you’ll find the perfect moment to dive into those untouched pages.

But for now, let them add a touch of literary charm to your home!