4 Zodiac signs who claim they’re “over it” but bring it up in every argument

Have you ever been in an argument where the other person swears up and down that they’re done with the issue, only to bring it up at the next disagreement?

It’s one of those frustrating moments when you realize, “Oh, they’re definitely not over it.”

I’ve been on both sides of this — sometimes as the one who can’t quite let go, and other times as the exasperated listener. It’s human to hold on to past hurts, even when we claim we’ve moved on.

Some zodiac signs, in particular, have a talent for saying they’ve forgiven and forgotten while secretly keeping score. They genuinely want to move on, but they can’t resist bringing up old wounds in every heated discussion.

I’ve noticed this pattern in several people around me, and it always makes me wonder: Do they want closure, or do they want to win?

Let’s explore four zodiac signs that are known for this “over it, but not really” attitude when conflict resurfaces.

1. Scorpio

I’ve always found Scorpio energy to be intense and magnetic. They’re deeply emotional, even when they try to appear calm and detached on the surface. If a Scorpio feels wronged, they’ll say they’ve put the issue behind them, especially if they sense it’s time to move forward.

However, deep down, they rarely forget. I’ve had Scorpio friends who recall every detail of a disagreement from months (or even years) ago. They’ll say, “I’m fine, I’ve moved on,” and in the same breath, they’ll remind you of that time you said something hurtful in the heat of the moment.

It’s not that Scorpios enjoy conflict for conflict’s sake — they just have a strong sense of loyalty and protection, and being hurt stings them deeply. When tension rises again, all that buried emotion resurfaces. It’s like they keep a mental list of receipts, ready to be pulled out whenever they feel cornered.

In tarot, Scorpios are often linked to the Death card, a symbol of transformation and renewal. They genuinely want to leave old wounds behind, but that process can be tricky. They may say they’re over it, but healing for a Scorpio is a journey.

Sometimes, they cling to past hurts because it gives them a sense of security in future conflicts. They want to ensure they’re never blindsided again.

If you love a Scorpio, remember that reassurance goes a long way. Once they feel safe enough to let go, they can truly move forward without bringing up old grievances.

2. Cancer

Cancers have a reputation for being the nurturers of the zodiac, but they can also be masters at clinging to history. As a Cancer myself, I know how we sometimes claim we’re done with a problem, all while replaying those old wounds in our heads.

When a Cancer says, “I’m over it,” we usually mean it in that moment. But our memories run deep, and we’re sentimental by nature. If something feels unresolved, we might keep referencing it during future disagreements, hoping to get that final bit of validation or acknowledgment we were missing the first time.

Personally, I’ve been guilty of saying, “I don’t want to talk about it anymore,” yet bringing it up the moment I feel under attack. There’s this underlying desire for closure that Cancers struggle to find if they sense the other person doesn’t fully understand their perspective.

Emotional security matters to us, and we’ll revisit old conflicts until we feel genuinely heard. It’s rarely about retaliation; it’s more about feeling safe enough to move on without fear that the same hurt will repeat.

For anyone dealing with a Cancer who seems stuck on the same topic, offer genuine empathy. A listening ear and a bit of patience can help them let go for good — or at least for longer stretches between arguments.

3. Taurus

Stubbornness might be the trait most people associate with Taurus, and it’s not entirely off-base. Taurus individuals have a steady, grounded nature, but when they get hurt or feel wronged, they’re not quick to forget. They often claim they’re finished talking about an issue simply because they dislike dragging out conflict.

Yet, if the same trigger appears in a later disagreement, the memory of that past hurt pops right back up. Taurus folks like to learn from their experiences. They’ll remind you of what happened last time as proof of a pattern or a reason to be cautious.

One Taurus friend of mine always says, “I’m done with it. Let’s move on,” but eventually cycles back. She’ll bring up how things went poorly in a previous situation, almost as if to say, “Remember what you did back then?” It’s her way of guarding against being blindsided again.

Taurus has a big heart and values trust and loyalty. If that trust was ever shaken, they’ll keep referencing the event until it’s undeniably put to rest. Practical reassurance and consistent behavior help them move forward. Otherwise, they see repetition of the same mistakes lurking around every corner.

If you love a Taurus, show you’re willing to learn from the past. Earn their trust one act at a time, and they’ll gradually stop pointing to old dramas.

4. Virgo

Virgos are known for their analytical minds, and that same precision extends to how they hold on to details of past conflicts. They’re often quick to say, “I’m over it,” because they like to appear in control and unbothered.

However, Virgos are also perfectionists at heart. They notice every flaw, every slip in logic, and every unaddressed issue lingering in the background.

So, while they might act as if they’ve moved on, they keep a tidy mental file of unresolved issues. Whenever a new argument arises, they’ll pull from that archive. It’s almost like, “Remember that time you said X, Y, and Z?

Because I do.”

Virgos don’t typically do this to be petty; they do it because they believe in fixing problems at the root. If they see a pattern in your actions, they’ll point to past behavior to illustrate their concerns. The trouble is, it can feel like they’re dredging up old stuff even after they’ve claimed to let it go.

Their critical nature can be both helpful and infuriating. They just want things to improve, and they believe acknowledging past mistakes is part of that process.

If you’re in conflict with a Virgo who says they’re “over it,” a heartfelt discussion can work wonders. They want to be reassured that the core issue won’t repeat itself. Show them genuine progress, and they’ll stop pulling out that mental record book of every transgression.

Conclusion

No matter what your sign is, we’ve all been guilty of declaring we’ve moved past an issue while secretly hanging on to lingering frustration. It’s an easy cycle to fall into: You say you’re over it, but you still feel those unresolved emotions bubbling beneath the surface.

Scorpio, Cancer, Taurus, and Virgo each have their unique reasons for bringing up old grievances, often stemming from deep emotional investments, loyalty, or a desire for perfection. They’re not trying to be difficult — they just don’t want the same hurt to repeat.

So if you find yourself clashing with one of these signs (or you happen to be one yourself), consider whether there’s still some healing to do. Are you truly “over it,” or are you still hoping the other person will recognize the depth of your feelings?

When we communicate openly, seek real closure, and give each other space to feel heard, we’re far more likely to break the habit of rehashing past fights. And that’s when we can truly say, “I’ve moved on,” and mean it.